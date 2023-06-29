This new LIC summer series offers Italian wines and vintage films

Once summertime hits New York, it seems like everyone and their nonna is in Italy, but even if you can't make it to The Boot itself, Long Island City is getting in on la dolce vita vibes with a new summer dining experience at Levante.

The Italian restaurant on Jackson Avenue will introduce a limited-time Levante al Fresco x Calafuria Rosé series, held on Thursdays from June 29 through August 31, during which the venue's garden space will channel the sultry Italian south with colorful beach umbrellas, lush flowers, projections of black-and-white Italian films from the 1960s, '70s and '80s—you know, classic stuff like Mario Monicelli's Amici Miei, Giuseppe Tornatore's Cinema Paradiso and, of course, Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita—and a curated, complementary soundtrack of Italian tunes from the era.

Throughout it all, guests will be able to enjoy Tormaresca wines including Calafuria Rosé, a refreshing summertime selection born in Puglia and made with 100-percent Negroamaro grapes. Order a $10 glass at the bar and receive complimentary Apulian aperitivo like taralli crackers, olives, panzerotti, focaccia bread for an Italian-inspired happy hour. But if you want something more substantial, the restaurant is also offering a full three-course dinner paired with wine. The inaugural menu on June 29 includes:

Antipasto

Dentice, burrata e pomodoro

Red snapper tartare, burrata cream, tomato water, celery and chili

Main Course, choice of:

Orecchiette salsiccia e rapini

Orecchiette, broccoli rabe, sausage, toasted breadcrumbs

or

Baccalá, ceci e cozze

Cod, chickpeas and mussels



Dessert

Homemade gelati & sorbetti

The multicourse meals will cost $75 per person (plus tax and tip) and will be held in the restaurant's garden on June 29, July 13, August 10 and August 24. Reservations open seven days in advance and are available between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. The aperitivo-and-wine special will be on offer every Thursday from June 29 through August 31at 4pm until 6pm, and does not require a reservation.

Check out the alfresco space below and make reservations and see the full outdoor film calendar at Levante's website.