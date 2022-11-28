New York
A guest room inside Grayson Hotel with a plush white bed.
Photograph: By Donna Dotan / Courtesy of Grayson Hotel

This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views

You can even watch the New Year's Eve ball drop from some of Grayson Hotel's guest rooms.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. 

Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in Bryant Park with rooms starting at $409/night. Some rooms with views of the New Year's Eve festivities are still available as of publication, so hurry up and call to check availability if you're looking to spend NYE in the lap of luxury and away from crowds.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

With 296 rooms, the newly built hotel was inspired by an industrial chic aesthetic with a two-story steel spiral staircase, concrete ceilings, detailed millwork and steel finishes, along with artwork featuring historical sites from around the city. The hotel offers an array of king and double room options, plus three interconnecting suites with private balconies. 

The exterior of Grayson Hotel with a spiral staircase.
Photograph: Courtesy of Grayson Hotel

In-room amenities include a butler-style mini bar service offering to-go craft cocktails, locally sourced snacks and beverages. Outside of the room, the hotel offers a gym and access to a local spa.  

"New York is a city built on grace and grit and we've engaged the same principles to create Grayson," the hotel's General Manager David McManus said in a press release. "Concrete ceilings, iron-railed staircases and detailed millwork are the backdrop for the best in dining, rooftop lounging and a series of collaborations with NYC institutions. Grayson Hotel is all about celebrating what makes New York, New York."

The lobby of Grayson Hotel.
Photograph: Courtesy of Grayson Hotel

Speaking of dining, the hotel brought in the Michelin-starred culinary team at Apicii to help lead the property’s food and beverage concepts.

First, there's Harta, the hotel's ground floor restaurant offering an all-day pan-Mediterranean menu. A few highlights include artichokes with red kuri squash and rainbow carrot; brodetto with a variety of seafood in a tomato-saffron broth; and créme fraiche panna cotta served with shredded honey filo, blackberries and mint. For a more casual experience, check out Bar Harta on the second floor offering wine and tapas on a seasonal patio. 

Head up to the 28th floor to experience Bar Cima, a rooftop mezcaleria with indoor-outdoor seating and views spanning from the Empire State Building to the East and Hudson Rivers. Finally, there's Tacalle, a taco garden set to open in spring 2023.

Grayson Hotel is owned by the Fortuna Hotel Collection and has joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt as its first New York City property.

