This new Middle Eastern restaurant on the Upper East Side offers a science-based food menu

What happens when a sushi restaurateur and a food scientist join forces? Likely, not what you would expect—as proven by Lashevet, a new Middle Eastern restaurant on the Upper East Side by food scientist Larisa Sheihet and Boris Lidukhover, the owner of acclaimed Sushi Dojo.

"Using her background as a food scientist, Sheihet collaborated with chef Majid Moulay Alam to select healthy and nutritious ingredients in Lashevet's dishes," reads an official statement by the restaurant's team.

The menu—which changes day to night—is heavy on vegetarian options. The lunch menu is actually completely vegetarian and it includes the Taste of Jerusalem dish (a traditional plate that features freshly baked sesame ka'ak bread ring, house-made hummus, tahini, babaghanoush, oiled egg, feta, sumac, tomatoes and olives) and Moussaka (eggplant tomato sauce topped with a fried egg, labneh and pita bread).

At night, diners can choose from a variety of mezze plates, appetizers and entrées, including fava beans on a skillet served with fresh tomato sauce, shallots, jalapenos and boiled eggs; lamb meatballs; and Shipudei Lashevet, basically kebabs served with lamb, chicken, beef or shrimp.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lashevet

Clearly created with traditional Middle Eastern cuisine in mind, the menu also follows some basic scientific laws, a result of Sheihet's Ph.D. in chemistry from Bar Ilan University in Israel. According to the eatery, "Sheihet's menu creations pay close attention to chemistry concepts by not pairing foods that are opposites, ultimately creating unpleasant flavors. She also implemented the concept of a balanced, nutritional value on her menu, offering just the right balance of plant-based foods, vegetables, legumes, beans, grains and lean protein, all resulting in an abundance of flavor that is good for a healthy gut and a happy mind."

Find Lashevet at 1663 First Avenue by 87th Street.

