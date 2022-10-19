Babies and toddlers are the star of the show at this event dedicated to music, creative play and imagination.

If you think about the target demographic for an opera, the 0-2-year-old age range probably doesn't spring to mind, but these new shows at Carnegie Hall are designed specifically for the littlest music lovers.

"Camille’s Rainbow," a new immersive performance for babies and toddlers (ages 0–2), will debut with free performances in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing from October 24–28. The show is all about unbridled creative play.

During this operatic and theatrical performance, kids will explore a world of colors, meet interesting characters and embark on an uplifting journey of exploration and transformation. Camille ventures on a journey of personal discovery with the help of her colorful friends Roo, Boo and Yo. The show features an international cohort of artists and storytellers who invite participation and imagination from the audience.

Musicians Thomas Cabaniss and Saskia Lane wrote the music, while Zoë Palmer created the lyrics. Even if you can't make it to a performance, you can check out six animated videos on the show's themes.

"Camille's Rainbow" was co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and Minnesota Opera as part of Carnegie Hall’s Early Childhood Concerts. The event is free with advanced registration online. Adults must be accompanied by a child to attend the event.

While the shows promise to be a lot of fun for little ones, there’s a deeper mission too. Carnegie Hall is studying the effect of music in early childhood development. Research so far has found music can play a role in everyday interactions that support the next generation.

"Camille's Rainbow" is just one of Carnegie Hall's many early childhood education programs, following up on "OTOYOTOY!," an immersive musical theater program and "NOOMA," an opera that uses parachutes to create an intimate world of wonder and interaction. There's also the Lullaby Project, which pairs new and expectant parents around the world with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies.

For more family fun, mark your calendar for Fall Family Day: String Fling, free open house on November 5 geared for kids ages 3-10 with their caregiver. Kids can learn about the different sounds of string instruments, play games, listen to performances and dance all day. Fall Family Day admission is first-come, first-serve and no registration is required.