This new picnic-themed restaurant in Fort Greene is summer in a nutshell

Although we're excited about the ability to actually dine indoors these days, there's just something about enjoying a picnic smack-dab in the middle of a New York summer that we can't get over—and it seems like the city's culinary gurus know that.

Picnic-related projects have, in fact, popped up all over—from a new service that will set up a personalized outdoor fiesta for you and friends at parks around town to a slew of themed delivery offerings—and the one we'd like to highlight right now is Dinner Party, a new restaurant in Fort Greene entirely focusing on to-go picnic baskets that can be eaten at nearby Fort Greene Park.

The space officially opened earlier this week and, according to Eater, the owners are planning on turning it into a full-service establishment come this fall.

In its current iteration, Dinner Party invites patrons to pre-order the $16 sets, which will be pre-established and not customizable but will also change weekly. This past weekend's boxes included some rice pudding, fruits, pickled hot peppers, toast and a spring vegetable salad.

The project is the brainchild of owner Cami Jetta, who hopes to deliver a specific kind of experience once the space opens as a full-fledged brick-and-mortar destination. When that happens, diners will be able to book by seat, as an encouragement for strangers to sit next to each other at the same table and expand their social horizons. The menu will be pre-set and there will be a total of three reservation slots available per night: 5pm, 7pm and 9pm.

As visually striking as they are delicious, Dinner Party's offerings are the ideal sort of summer fare that New Yorkers like to indulge in while sipping on a cold beer at the park. How wonderful does that sound right about now?