This new spot in Koreatown serves bubble-shaped donuts

There are a ton of delicious doughnuts to be had all across New York, but few of them step away from the traditional form of the treat. Enter Bear Donut, a new spot in Koreatown (Broadway and 31st Street) that serves bubble-ring shaped delicacies and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Donut (@beardonutinc)

Opened by the owner of the Michelin-recognized Asian restaurant Hortus NYC and self-described as a "re-imagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair," the destination bakes fresh donuts twice a day—at 10am and then again at 2pm—in three varieties.

But let's start with the decor, which hinges on simplicity. Expect high ceilings and large windows to frame the space, which boasts a white marble counter with a window through which you'll see all the delicious treats before ordering. The Bear Donut logo is pretty cute, too!

The three main offerings are as follows. The eponymous chewy-yet-crispy bear donuts are are made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape that is drenched in powdered or glazed toppings (think cheddar, lavender chocolate glaze or powdered sugar, among other options).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Donut (@beardonutinc)

The glazed donuts, on the other hand, are more classic-looking albeit also prepared with sweet rice flour in a variety of flavors (do try the sour grapefruit poppy!).

The third variety of desserts is sure to delight everyone: cream puff donuts are perfectly round airy brioche-like treats boasting fillings like double milk tea and matcha custard. They're all topped with powdered sugar and "dirty choco," also filled with Nutella and glazed with semi-sweet chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Donut (@beardonutinc)

Although the amount of options to choose from is probably already making your head spin, we'd be remiss not to mention that the shop also sells house-made soft serve ice cream in milk and Thai iced tea flavors, plus specialty drinks that come in really curious flavors (cheddar cheese! Black sesame! Lavender!), La Colombe coffee and—last but not least—a coffee float made of iced or hot coffee with milk soft serve aptly dubbed Bear Donut coffee.

We wouldn't be surprised to hear you're already one foot out the door to grab one (all?) of Bear Donut's delicacies. Enjoy them all—you only live once, as they say!

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.