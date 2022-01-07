This new work of public art is based on an Eric Carle children's book

You've got until the end of this month to gaze at a dreamy public art piece inspired by the work of famous children's book author Eric Carle. Created by American artist Adam Eddy, "Please Get the Moon For Me" calls out to Carle's Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me, a 1986 picture book that tells the story of Monica, a young girl who wants to play with the moon.

The 12-foot-tall, handmade sculpture is an actual functioning windmill that boasts painted wood in the shapes of a moon and clouds. The work is the 14th collaboration between the F&T Group, a development team, and Crossing Art, a gallery in Chelsea.

"The artwork 'Please Get the Moon for Me' is named after a favorite book of mine. It is about love, generosity and selflessness but also about loss and change," Eddy said in an official statement. "In the story, the father gets the moon for his daughter, but it slowly vanishes and becomes a tiny crescent moon, which eventually disappears. It then slowly reappears in the sky. In the holiday season, the installation is all about love and giving but also about the transition and hope for a New Year."

If you're in the mood for more of the same, there are plenty of public art works on display across the city at the moment. A few standouts include a tree-like sculpture where you can actually charge your phone, a massive crochet mural in Chinatown made of over 1,500 flowers, a statue of hip-hop legend and native New Yorker LL Cool J (it also plays his music), and, for the cinephiles out there, a tragicomic film currently playing across 80 billboards in Times Square every night this month between 11:57pm and MIDNIGHT.