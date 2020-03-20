This New York bakery is offering take-home cookie dough

Since we published our ranking of the 10 best cookies in New York right now, so much has changed. But what hasn’t changed is how delicious Maman’s nutty chocolate chip cookies taste. We recently raved about these treats, which currently sits at the #4 slot: “stuffed with macadamias, almonds, walnuts, French chocolate and sea salt, this cookie has the ideal ratio of crunchy to craggly, oozing bites."

But in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, many bakeries are temporarily shuttering to help flatten the curve. Others are experimenting with ways to operate their businesses safely while keeping it afloat by offering delivery and to-go only options for the first-time. Maman is one of those bakeries that has chosen the latter path.

For those of us who use baking as a salve for anxiety, Maman's offering allows us to enjoy their beloved cookies while also supporting a local business instead of buying regular ‘ole Nestle Toll House or Pillsbury slice and bakes. There's also no need to stress over making the dough from scratch, but you can still feel like you’re “baking"—you just simply pop them in the oven for 11 minutes at 350 degrees.

Maman's cookie dough to-go kits cost $30 with enough dough for 12 cookies, offered in flavors like oatmeal, triple chocolate and nutty chocolate chip. They've closed all of their stores except locations in Greenpoint, Soho and Nomad, where you can pick-up your dough from 8am-3pm Monday through Sunday or get them delivered either via phone of Grubhub.

Otherwise, if you’d prefer your cookies to arrive pre-baked, head to our list of cookie delivery services. Earlier this week, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery was also offering its cookie dough to-go, but the bakery has since temporarily closed its doors. We hear Levain Bakery is also offering delivery these days.