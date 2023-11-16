This NYC bakery has just been voted the most popular in the U.S.

Don't have enough time to make dessert for Thanksgiving? Worry not! According to a new survey by Strawberry Shortcake, New York is actually home to the most popular bakery in the United States—the uber-famous Levain Bakery—so feel free to simply buy a pie from the shop instead!

To come up with the ranking, the site created a seedlist of 130 bakeries across the country and then looked at related TikTok data to generate an ordered list.

In addition to its original location at 167 West 74th Street on the Upper West Side, Levain Bakery currently operates six other storefronts in NYC (another on the Upper West Side, plus Harlem, Upper East Side, Noho, Williamsburg and Astoria), with plans to debut a new one in the Flatiron District at 2 West 18th Street by Fifth Avenue soon. So it should be fairly easy for you to head to the bakery no matter where you're based.

Levain Bakery, famous for its giant chocolate chip cookies, isn't the only New York favorite to make the top ten. In fact, Win Son Bakery at 164 Graham Avenue near Williamsburg is at the number nine spot, undoubtedly thanks to its delicious culinary roster of Taiwanese classics.

And if it's something slightly different that you're after, check out our own list of best bakeries in NYC. Fair warning, though: you'll likely start salivating as soon as you start reading through our picks.

Below, find the top ten most popular bakeries in the U.S. according to the Strawberry Shortcake study:

1. Levain Bakery in New York City

2. Porto's Bakery in Southern California

3. Boudin Bakery in San Francisco

4. Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City

5. IZOLA in San Diego

6. Liliha Bakery in Honolulu

6. Long’s Bakery in Indianapolis

7. Tartine Bakery in San Francisco

8. Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas

9. Win Son Bakery in Brooklyn

10. Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco