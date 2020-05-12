This NYC bar has a chicken social-distancing mascot

As more restaurants and bars start to reopen in New York for delivery and pick-up—one Brooklyn haunt is coming back in style, and keeping things weird.

At the moment, a six-foot-tall yellow chicken is standing outside of Greenpoint's New Orleans-themed bar Magazine on the corner of Franklin Street with a sign on its chest that reads, ”Social Distance Chicken!”

Owner Jermey Willis, who is also the man behind the chicken suit, says, "Like so many small business owners, we have been eager to re-open, but also felt it was important to do so in a way that would be safe. When I see people congregating at less than six feet apart or in large groups, I emerge, cluck my disappointment and perhaps unleash a warning spray of Lysol to encourage them to respect their neighbors as well as our hardworking staff."

When not ushering folks away from each other, the "social distance chicken" is dancing in the window of Magazine to very-hard rock songs by the likes of Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Ol' Dirty Bastard and naturally, Chickenhead by Project Pat.

"I thought I could use the chicken's unique physical attributes and excellent dance moves to remind those who come by for a drink at our to-go window to continue to be respectful of the new standards of health we all must constantly keep in mind," says Willis. "And frankly, we could all use a good laugh right about now."

Drinking on the street in New Orleans is a time honored tradition. Free-wheeling, spirited Magazine is now selling cocktails to-go as of yesterday, and has planned a takeout menu to bring some of that same Louisiana spirit to Brooklyn.

Their frozen menu staples come in a half-yard crazy cup, like the Frozen Hurricane which is filled with rum, passionfruit, pineapple, grenadine, and lime, or a frozen French 75, made with vodka, lemonade and champagne. You can also get your hands on some pre-batched house cocktails in two sizes (two cocktails per order or five cocktails per order) of drinks like the Bee's Knees (Gin, Lemon, Honey, and Dimmi), Liquid Lunch (Mezcal, Ginger, Cucumber, Lime), Twisty Boi (Cachaca, passionfruit, habanero and lemon) among others.

Magazine is located at 130 Franklin Street Brooklyn, New York 11222.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best live theater to stream online today

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut?

- When will gyms reopen in NYC and what will it be like to workout?

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- 10 jaw-dropping New York City apartments you can tour from your couch right now

Share the story