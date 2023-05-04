Union Square is about to get even more fun this summer.

Popular Lower Manhattan brewery Torch & Crown will bring its beloved brews to Union Square this summer with a pop-up starting on May 11 and running through November.

Torch & Crown will set up shop in the historic Union Square Pavilion with a variety of hand-crafted drafts. A few stand-outs on the menu will include Almost Famous, a smooth, bright, aromatic hazy IPA packed with peach and grapefruit notes, and Share House, an easy-drinking crisp ale made for summertime.

Photograph: By Chris McClellan

In this open-air, dog-friendly space, you can order a beer while people-watching and soaking up the warm weather. Plus, the brewery will serve food made with local ingredients sourced from Union Square’s famous Green Market located right outside the pavilion every week.

"What we love most about beer is the community, and Torch & Crown’s mission has always been to serve every gathering bringing New Yorkers together. Moving into summer, we're thrilled to continue this ethos with the launch of our new location in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant and lively hubs, Union Square. With its open-air design and centuries-old history, the Union Square Pavilion is the best place for an outdoor pint on a beautiful day with friends, family, and pets (dogs are welcome!)," John Dantzler, co-owner and CEO of Torch & Crown, said in a statement.

Dantzler said he hopes the space will "serve as New York's backyard."

Photograph: By Chris McClellan

In addition to the Union Square location, Torch & Crown will also take over the legendary Best Pizza & Dive Bar in the Hamptons for Torch & Crown Montauk. This location will debut on Memorial Day weekend and will be open on weekends only.

Dantzler founded Torch & Crown with his friend Joe Correia after the duo started home brewing as teenagers when their fake IDs got confiscated at an East Village bar. The young brewers started winning awards for their brews (which their dads had to accept on their behalf). During a trip to Ireland, the friends decided over a pint of Guinness that they’d someday open their own brewery. In the fall of 2020, they opened Torch & Crown, which was at that time Manhattan’s first and only production brewery. Since then, Bronx Brewery and That Witch Ales You have opened up brewing operations in Manhattan as well, adding to the craft beer scene in NYC.