This NYC pizzeria was just named the second best in the world

Last year, New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana was crowned best pizzeria in the whole world by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the top parlors of the sort across the globe.

This year, unfortunately, the Orchard Street destination lost a bit of steam in the race and landed at the number two spot, with Southern Italy shop I Masanielli and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples co-claiming the top prize.

But this is no reason to despair, New Yorkers. It’s all about framing, after all: we live in the city that is home to what is being called the second-best pizza parlor in the world and we have a wealth of incredible pizza spots across the city. How deliciously cool is that?

But there's more: alongside Naples and Rome, which are obvious pizza staples, New York is the most represented city in the ranking, boasting a total of five pizzerias on the list, including Ribalta (number 22 on the list), Song' E Napule (number 33 on the list), Kesté (number 72 on the list) and Ops (number 92 on the list).

During the ceremony, which was held earlier this week at the beautiful Teatro di Corte di Palazzo Reale in Naples, officials also honored Ribalta in downtown New York with the best pasta proposal award (if you've never eaten there, we urge you to go immediately).

Clearly one of (if not the) best pizza places in NYC, we expect Una Pizza Napoletana to be pretty busy in the upcoming months—so make sure to get a reservation ASAP.

Below, check out the top 100 ranking of best pizzeria in the world in 2023 according to 50 Top Pizza:

1. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

1. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

2. Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA

3. Sartoria Panatieri - Barcelona, Spain

4. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

5. I Tigli - San Bonifacio, Italy

6. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

7. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

8. Bottega – Beijing, China

9. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

10. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

11. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, USA

12. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy

13. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark

14. 50 Kalò – London, England

15. Dry Milano - Milan, Italy

16. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

17. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

18. Ken’s Artisan Pizza - Portland, USA

19. Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA

20. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy

21. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA

22. Ribalta - New York, USA

23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan

24. Confine – Milan, Italy

25. 0' Munaciello – Miami, USA

26. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

27. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Aversa, Italy

28. Jay's Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA

29. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

30. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

31. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

32. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany

33. Song' E Napule - New York, USA

34. Denis – Milan, Italy

35. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi - Montepaone Lido, Italy

36. Allegrìo – Rome, Italy

37. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

38. Ti Amo - Buenos Aires, Argentina

39. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy

40. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy

41. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

42. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain

43. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata - Hong Kong, China

44. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

45. Forza – Helsinki, Finland

46. Napoli on the Road – London, England

47. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

48. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

49. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

50. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain

51. QT Pizza Bar - Sao Paulo, Brazil

52. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

53. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France

54. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

55. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy

56. Renato Bosco Pizzeria - San Martino Buon Albergo, Italy

57. Frumento – Acireale, Italy

58. Sbanco – Rome, Italy

59. Fandango – Potenza, Italy

60. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy

61. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy

62. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium

63. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

64. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain

65. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy

66. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco - Tempio Pausania, Italy

67. Modus – Milan, Italy

68. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy

69. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy

70. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

71. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy

72. Kesté - New York, USA

73. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA

74. Sant'Isidoro - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy

75. I Borboni Pizzeria - Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy

76. Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana - South Kingstown, USA

77. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland

78. Maiori – Cagliari, Italy

79. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium

80. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal

81. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain

82. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

83. Pizzeria Chicco - Colle di Val d'Elsa, Italy

84. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt

85. A Pizza da Mooca - Sao Paulo, Brazil

86. L'Antica Pizzeria – London, England

87. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany

88. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo, Japan

89. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark

90. Il Caffè – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

91. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France

92. Ops - New York, USA

93. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA

94. 'O Ver – London, England

95. Pizzeria Luca - Copenhagen, Denmark

96. a mano – Makati, Philippines

97. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA

98. San Gennaro – Zurich, Switzerland

99. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

100. Leggera Pizza Napoletana - Sao Paulo, Brazil