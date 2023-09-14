This NYC pizzeria was just named the second best in the world

[title]
Last year, New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana was crowned best pizzeria in the whole world by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the top parlors of the sort across the globe.
This year, unfortunately, the Orchard Street destination lost a bit of steam in the race and landed at the number two spot, with Southern Italy shop I Masanielli and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples co-claiming the top prize.
But this is no reason to despair, New Yorkers. It’s all about framing, after all: we live in the city that is home to what is being called the second-best pizza parlor in the world and we have a wealth of incredible pizza spots across the city. How deliciously cool is that?
But there's more: alongside Naples and Rome, which are obvious pizza staples, New York is the most represented city in the ranking, boasting a total of five pizzerias on the list, including Ribalta (number 22 on the list), Song' E Napule (number 33 on the list), Kesté (number 72 on the list) and Ops (number 92 on the list).
During the ceremony, which was held earlier this week at the beautiful Teatro di Corte di Palazzo Reale in Naples, officials also honored Ribalta in downtown New York with the best pasta proposal award (if you've never eaten there, we urge you to go immediately).
Clearly one of (if not the) best pizza places in NYC, we expect Una Pizza Napoletana to be pretty busy in the upcoming months—so make sure to get a reservation ASAP.
Below, check out the top 100 ranking of best pizzeria in the world in 2023 according to 50 Top Pizza:
1. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
1. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
2. Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA
3. Sartoria Panatieri - Barcelona, Spain
4. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
5. I Tigli - San Bonifacio, Italy
6. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
7. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
8. Bottega – Beijing, China
9. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
10. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
11. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, USA
12. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy
13. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark
14. 50 Kalò – London, England
15. Dry Milano - Milan, Italy
16. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
17. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
18. Ken’s Artisan Pizza - Portland, USA
19. Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA
20. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy
21. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
22. Ribalta - New York, USA
23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan
24. Confine – Milan, Italy
25. 0' Munaciello – Miami, USA
26. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
27. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Aversa, Italy
28. Jay's Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
29. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
30. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
31. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
32. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany
33. Song' E Napule - New York, USA
34. Denis – Milan, Italy
35. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi - Montepaone Lido, Italy
36. Allegrìo – Rome, Italy
37. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
38. Ti Amo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
39. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
40. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy
41. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
42. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
43. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata - Hong Kong, China
44. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
45. Forza – Helsinki, Finland
46. Napoli on the Road – London, England
47. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
48. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
49. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
50. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
51. QT Pizza Bar - Sao Paulo, Brazil
52. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
53. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France
54. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
55. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
56. Renato Bosco Pizzeria - San Martino Buon Albergo, Italy
57. Frumento – Acireale, Italy
58. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
59. Fandango – Potenza, Italy
60. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy
61. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
62. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium
63. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
64. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
65. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy
66. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco - Tempio Pausania, Italy
67. Modus – Milan, Italy
68. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
69. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
70. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
71. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
72. Kesté - New York, USA
73. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
74. Sant'Isidoro - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
75. I Borboni Pizzeria - Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
76. Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana - South Kingstown, USA
77. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland
78. Maiori – Cagliari, Italy
79. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
80. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
81. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain
82. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan
83. Pizzeria Chicco - Colle di Val d'Elsa, Italy
84. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt
85. A Pizza da Mooca - Sao Paulo, Brazil
86. L'Antica Pizzeria – London, England
87. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany
88. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo, Japan
89. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
90. Il Caffè – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
91. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France
92. Ops - New York, USA
93. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
94. 'O Ver – London, England
95. Pizzeria Luca - Copenhagen, Denmark
96. a mano – Makati, Philippines
97. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA
98. San Gennaro – Zurich, Switzerland
99. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
100. Leggera Pizza Napoletana - Sao Paulo, Brazil