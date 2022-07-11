New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pop-up billionaire ice cream truck
Photograph: Courtesy of MSCHF

This pop-up truck is selling ice cream that looks like rich celebrities

The project is aptly called "Eat the Rich."

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you've always wanted to "taste" the 1%, you're in luck: a pop-up ice cream truck operated by Brooklyn arts collective MSCHF is selling popsicles that looks exactly like the most famous billionaires in the world.

The project, aptly called "Eat the Rich," is being carried out near Columbus Circle today until 6pm today. It will move to McCarren Park in Brooklyn tomorrow and Washington Square Park on Wednesday. You'll find the ice cream truck at each location on the designated days between 11am and 6pm.

There are five flavors in total to choose from, each one costing you the (purposely) inflated price of $10. The options are Munch Musk (an ode to the Tesla founder), Bite Bezos (honoring Amazon guru Jeff Bezos), Gobble Gates (after Bill Gates), Snack on Jack (calling out to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma) and Suck Zuck (a play on Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg's name). 

The names of the treats aren't the only playful aspects of the, well, very playful project: each ice cream's packaging makes fun of the billionaires' various businesses. The packing for the popsicle that looks like Zuckerberg, for example, is surrounded by thumbs down signs.

Even the made-up brand name of the desserts is a parody: Mschfsicle, the collective's version of "popsicle." 

Do the hilarious delicacies happen to also be some of the best ice cream in New York? You'll have to try for yourself.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.