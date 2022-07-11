This pop-up truck is selling ice cream that looks like rich celebrities

If you've always wanted to "taste" the 1%, you're in luck: a pop-up ice cream truck operated by Brooklyn arts collective MSCHF is selling popsicles that looks exactly like the most famous billionaires in the world.

The project, aptly called "Eat the Rich," is being carried out near Columbus Circle today until 6pm today. It will move to McCarren Park in Brooklyn tomorrow and Washington Square Park on Wednesday. You'll find the ice cream truck at each location on the designated days between 11am and 6pm.

There are five flavors in total to choose from, each one costing you the (purposely) inflated price of $10. The options are Munch Musk (an ode to the Tesla founder), Bite Bezos (honoring Amazon guru Jeff Bezos), Gobble Gates (after Bill Gates), Snack on Jack (calling out to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma) and Suck Zuck (a play on Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg's name).

The names of the treats aren't the only playful aspects of the, well, very playful project: each ice cream's packaging makes fun of the billionaires' various businesses. The packing for the popsicle that looks like Zuckerberg, for example, is surrounded by thumbs down signs.

Even the made-up brand name of the desserts is a parody: Mschfsicle, the collective's version of "popsicle."

Do the hilarious delicacies happen to also be some of the best ice cream in New York? You'll have to try for yourself.