Postcard
Photograph: Sebastian Lucrecio

This popular hand roll spot is opening a bakery in the West Village

Postcard, created by the team behind Nami Nori, opens on Carmine Street this Friday.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
When the folks responsible for what is, arguably, the best hand roll destination in New York open a new eatery, we pay attention: Postcard, a new bakery by the team behind Nami Nori, will open right next door to the latter destination in the West Village, at 31-33 Carmine Street by Bleecker Street, this Friday, February 9.

Postcard
Photograph: Sebastian Lucrecio
Postcard
Photograph: Sebastian Lucrecio

The relatively affordable grab-and-go, gluten-free menu includes both sweet and savory pastries, sharing display case space with beautiful-looking cakes and Japanese sandwiches.

Standout items include miso shortbread cookies, visually striking raspberry mochi donuts, black sesame banana bread and cakes available by the slice (the strawberry mousse option looks particularly enticing). In terms of sandwiches, a chiffon cake fruit sando and a chicken katsu sando might work well as a lunch-and-dessert pairing.

Postcard
Photograph: Sebastian Lucrecio
Postcard
Photograph: Sebastian Lucrecio

Drink-wise, expect traditional coffee drinks and a variety of tea options, each one grown in Japan, and different bubble tea flavors, including matcha, sencha (a more herbal choice), hojicha (a green tea) and sobacha (basically, buckwheat). 

If it’s an Instagram shot that you’re after, consider adding an optional topping to your drink order, like coconut jelly or Okinawa brown sugar boba. Postcard, which is helmed by Lisa Limb, Taka Sakaeda and Jihan Lee, is just as photogenic as the food it sells, courtesy of design team Sarah Carpenter & Studio.

Whether Postcard will soon become one of the best bakeries in NYC is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the destination is most definitely of the time, hitting all the right (Gen Z) notes. 

