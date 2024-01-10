This popular ice cream shop is opening its first Long Island location

Conversations about the best ice cream in NYC always get heated, but virtually all lists focusing on the topic mention Van Leeuwen, the instantly-recognizable chain that started as a yellow truck roaming through New York City streets back in 2008.

Boasting a total of 27 locations across the five boroughs, the company enjoys a solid fanbase that constantly sings the praises of the French-style ice cream served at each outpost. According to an official press release, the treat is made with more than double the amount of egg yolks that are used to concoct standard ice cream.

We are delighted to report that Van Leeuwen has finally decided to open a New York location outside the five boroughs, on Long Island. This upcoming summer, the scoop shop will debut inside the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.

Photograph: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen

In addition to tasty classic flavors, Van Leeuwen serves vegan ice cream options and more eclectic inventions, including black cherry dip, honeycomb, Sicilian pistachio and Earl Grey tea, among many others. They are all top-notch.

The company has also announced that, before the Garden City opening, folks should gear up for the debut of a new shop on Broadway and 97th Street this upcoming spring and another one in Jersey City around the same time.

And, today, the brand is celebrating the launch of its 28th NYC location, this one inside Grand Central Station. Located in the lower level dining concourse, Van Leeuwen Grand Central will be open every day of the week offering a full menu that includes pints to-go, ideal for commuters.

“We are looking forward to continuing to grow with shops in our home market, and to serving more guests in more communities good ice cream that makes you feel good,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, in an official statement. “We’re excited to enter Long Island, grow in New Jersey, and expand in our homebase of NYC—the place where it all began out of a truck in 2008.”

Yes, we know, it's freezing outside, but please indulge us as we dream of warmer days spent frolicking around town with some ice cream in hand.