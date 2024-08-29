This popular members-only restaurant from Miami is opening in NYC

A brand-new restaurant that has already proven its worth elsewhere around the country will soon join New York's roster of members-only dining clubs: Casa Tua, which debuted in Miami Beach back in 2001 and is considered one of the best Italian restaurants in town, is gearing up for the debut of its Upper East Side location inside the which debuted in Miami Beach back in 2001, is gearing up for the debut of its Upper East Side location inside The Surrey at 20 East 76th Street.

“Everybody asked me, ‘Why did you open on the Upper East Side? Why didn’t you go downtown?” Casa Tua’s owner Miky Grendene said to WWD. “I never follow a trend. I never look at what other people do; I do what I feel is right for us and for the brand and for my customer. I think that the Upper East Side needs — more than downtown — new blood, new things, new energy. And I think that Casa Tua hopefully will bring that to the Upper East Side.”

According to Casa Tua's official website, the new space will feature a restaurant and a lounge on the ground floor of the hotel and a members-only club on the second floor. Members of the Casa Tua family in Miami, Aspen and Paris will have access to the New York space as well.

Although the aura of luxury and exclusivity certainly adds excitement to the project, Casa Tua's food offerings are sure to add to the city's already great culinary scene.

From a seemingly simple plate of fettuccine pomodoro e basilico to a variety of fish dishes, salads and pizza, Casa Tua's menu fuses Italian and French cuisines in both expected and more creative ways.

We're not sure why it took so long for Casa Tua to finally open in New York, but we're certainly here for it.