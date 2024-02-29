In a city so in tune with the latest fashions, it is no surprise that sample sales, where folks get to snag top-notch finds for a fraction of their original cost, have come to enjoy a sort of cult following.

Part of the pretty hefty roster of sample sale locations across town, 260 Sample Sale virtually reigns supreme, offering New Yorkers two types of shopping experiences: "traditional" sample sales and more curated, boutique-like excursions at its 260 Final Sale locations.

"260 Final Sale is where you can go to find curated gems from various designers at unbeatable prices," explains Laura DiGiovanna, the company's head of marketing and creative, in an email. "Customers old and new should not expect weekly brand drops at this location but can come shop and discover hidden gems from past sales they may have missed."

There are currently two 260 Final Sale locations in New York, one at 468 Broadway by Grand Street and another at 2151 Broadway on the Upper West Side, but things will change next month as the company gears up to debut yet another address, this one on the Upper East Side.

The 8,000-square-foot space at 1517 Third Avenue near 86th Street seeks to capitalize on the traffic that the Upper West Side shop has enjoyed ("It made sense to expand east," said DiGiovanna) and the overall thrill that shopping at any sort of sample sale-adjacent destination offers—facts that aren't lost on the business.

"The magic of sample sales [involves the] hunting through all the available items—some one-of-a-kind pieces that never made it to the retail store—until you find that one special piece you have always dreamed of owning," noted the company spokesperson. "It's the excitement of discovering that perfect item that you may have never thought you would own and getting it at an amazing price!"

As any frequent showroom visitor is aware of, though, the average scene at the popular events reminds of the "concrete jungle" that everyone talks about while discussing New York.

That is to say: city dwellers are willing to put up a fight when it comes to designer bags and top-notch shoes, which is why we asked DiGiovanna to share her number one tip regarding sample sale shopping... and it might surprise you.

"Go on day two of the sale," suggests the expert. "The majority of the time, we have back stock that we're replenishing throughout opening day and after closing. Day two is a much calmer experience and you'll have more time to browse through the racks."

You're going to want to keep those words in mind while browsing through our constantly updated list of best sample sales in NYC.