This portion of the G train route will shut down through Labor Day

Another day, another G train update.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just announced that the third and final phase of the G train shutdown is officially in effect now through September 3 at 5am.

During the period of time, the line will not run between Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue, so that authorities could properly work on upgrading the signal system throughout the entire route.

The good news: service is now officially restored between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue, a portion of the route that was worked on during phase two of the upgrading project.

Speaking of phase two: Greenpoint residents who were mostly affected by the work the past month are actually petitioning to turn some of the temporary alterations that were put into effect back then into permanent changes. Specifically, to the get work done safely, the Department of Transportation had closed down traffic on Bedford Avenue so that shuttle buses could more properly navigate the area, basically creating a car-free zone where folks could safely walk around.

Area residents are now asking for that makeshift pedestrian plaza to become a permanent fixture of the neighborhood, despite the fact that it has now officially reopened to traffic. You can read through the full petition right here.

"The petition has already received support from elected officials who say residents have been pushing for a plaza since 2021, long before the G-train shutdown went into place," reports News 12 Brooklyn.

Back to the current situation: G train riders affected by the changes will be able to take free B-93 shuttle buses between Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Hoyt-Schermerhorn stations instead. They will then be able to transfer to the F train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn and continue riding through Church Avenue. A new G train experience is, hopefully, just around the corner.