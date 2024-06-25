New York City is a towering town, what with its world-famous skyscrapers, lofty bridges and rooftop restaurants offering some seriously stunning views of the city's iconic skyline. And starting this month, you can now take in all of Gotham's sky-high splendor with a private—and pricey—dining experience at the highest point in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Raise a glass to spectacular views and elevated libations at the city's best rooftop bars

At One World Observatory—which occupies floors 100 through 102 atop the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, One World Trade Center—you can now book a Private Dining Package for two at a cool 1,250 feet in the sky.

Starting at $3,000, the elevated experience at Aspire (the observatory's 9,000-square-foot private dining space, which has historically been reserved for weddings, bar mitzvahs and the like) gives guests access to the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center, along with a customizable food menu and wine service curated by Executive Chef Reul Vincent, who food-competition fans may remember as a season 1 finalist on FOX's Next Level Chef.

The opulent dinner also includes a welcome bottle of Dom Perignon, concierge support to personalize the occasion to your liking with curated music and ambiance selections to go along with that bespoke menu, as well as a private escort up to the 102nd floor and a dedicated waitstaff once you get up there.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to experience an evening on top of the world,” Amber King, senior director of special events at One World Observatory, told Food & Wine earlier this month. “The venue will be adorned with red rose petals and an array of pillar candles to set the tone for a memorable evening.”

And if that’s not enough for you, you can trick out the experience even further with add-on services (for an additional fee, obviously) that include “up-lighting, extensive florals, a string quartet, personal photographer, upgraded bar service, a live singer/band, additional guests, a private tour guide, the list goes on,” King told the outlet. “All these elements are available for an upgraded rate, but can be completely managed and arranged by the events team.”

Talk about special occasion dining! Check out the Aspire website for more details and booking information.