This restaurant is offering six pounds of free Pho (as long as you eat the entire thing)

Is this pho real?

The Supersize Mi challenge at Mi Noodle Bar is a whopper of a contest that includes eating six pounds of pho—three pounds of tapioca noodles and three pounds of beef balls, flank, shank—in under 90 minutes (finishing the veal-bone broth isn't necessary). If you can't get the pho all in your belly before the time runs out, you have to pay the price of the bowl, which is $65. If you win, the whole thing is totally free and you also get $100 in credit, your name on the 'Wall of Fame' and a free appetizer every time you visit the restaurant from now until eternity.

The Southeast Asian restaurant is a pint-sized noodle bar from executive chef and owner Alvin Lin, who's worked at spots like Tao, Buddakan and Aquavit before he went back home to Southeast Asia to learn more about his roots for Mi Noodle Bar. All the dishes come from different Southeast Asian regions, and are made with varying types of noodles, like tapioca, rice and crispy.

The restaurant is located in Gramercy at 391 Second Ave (between 22nd and 23rd Streets). The whole bowl takes an hour to prepare, so make sure you call up the day before to give them plenty of notice, and to institute your fast. Happy slurping!