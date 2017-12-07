This restaurant’s Christmas party includes unlimited pizza and booze

'Tis the season for giving, and PN Wood Fired Pizza in Nomad is gifting us the best kind of Christmas party there is: a pizza party. Indulge in unlimited pies, Peroni beers and glasses of red and white wine for only $30.

PN (which stands for "Pecore Niere," translated as "Black Sheep") is one of the fancy-ish gourmet pizzerias that serves organic flour dough that is supposedly higher in fiber and lower in carbs, and matures for at least 48 hours before it is baked.

The party is happening Tuesday, December 19 from 8-9:30pm, so channel Santa's waistline and stuff in as much as you can during those short 90 minutes.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.