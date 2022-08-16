This smoky, boozy ice cream will make you feel like you’re in your favorite dive bar

Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life. | These Ice Cream Dive Bars are truly pitcher perfect.

Imagine your favorite dive bar with its smoky air, dim lighting and cold beer on tap. Now think of your favorite ice cream with its creamy, cold, refreshing taste. And now imagine if they combined…yes, seriously.

New York City’s Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life teamed up to create this boozy ice cream concoction in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. The tasting notes are like the aftertaste of a long night out—but in a good way.

Here’s what the collaborators say to expect:

Premium ice cream infused with High Life (that packs a 5% ABV)

Delicious peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack

A hint of tobacco smoke flavor reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent

Gooey caramel swirl to incorporate the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling only the real ones know

A fun sprinkle of carbonated candy to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite

All dipped in dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

Naturally, the Ice Cream Dive Bars are sold in a six-pack. Each pack contains six individually wrapped bars in themed limited-edition packaging.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life. | Cheers to this Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop collaboration.

Order up

The ice cream debuted yesterday, and there’s already such a high demand that Tipsy Scoop will restock at 9am daily for pre-orders.

Each six-pack costs $36, and you can pre-order your pack at Tipsy Scoop’s website. Orders are available for pick-up at any Tipsy Scoop barlour in NYC; delivery and shipping options are also available.

Adults only

These ice creams are legit boozy. They contain up to 5% alcohol by volume and can only be consumed by those 21 and over. An adult signature is required at delivery.

‘An ode to the High Life’

As Bob Vydra, associate marketing manager for Miller High Life, puts it: “It’s summer. It’s hot. We think everyone deserves to reward themselves. What better way than with High Life and ice cream? These are premium ice cream bars are reminiscent of all the scents and tastes of the dive bar that you actually want to taste. They’re an ode to the High Life—in the form of ice cream.”