This stunning winter light show is returning to Brooklyn next week

One the most visually stunning events of the winter season is opening on November 22: this year's Lightscape, the after-dark illuminated trail at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, will feature new light installations alongside old-time favorites developed by artists from ten different countries.

Photograph: Liz Ligon Winter Cathedral by Mandylights

According to an official press release, guests can also expect an expanded food and drink menu.

Make sure to grab a hot chocolate—you can even spike it!—or a hot cider before embarking on the trail, there is just something about seeing the dazzling displays with a warm drink in hand that really feels like the holidays.

For the first time ever this year, the on-site Palm House will be open to guests to enjoy beverages at the Lightscape Bar, where you'll get to warm up while in the middle of the experience.

Photograph: Geraint Lewis Cascade Walk by Culture Creative

Also on deck: a curated playlist featuring over twenty songs meant to enhance the overall experience.

Among the highlighted tracks are is Mariah Carey's "Butterfly," "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay, "Freedom" by Jon Batiste and "The Snow is Dancing" by Isao Tomita. You can listen to the entire playlist right here.

"This year offers another magnificent multi-sensory experience for everyone who steps onto the trail," said Adrian Benepe, the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, in an official statement. "The visual dazzle created by the world's best light artists is complemented by a gorgeous soundtrack, and delicious food and drink to warm up with—all of it honoring the beauty of BBG."

Photograph: Liz Ligon Fountain Show by Sense Effects

In terms of the actual displays, the beloved fountain show in the pond of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden is back and better than ever, as is the Winter Reflections installation by the Cherry Esplanade.

New in 2024 is the Ribbon Tunnel by Culture Creative, "a kaleidoscopic installation near Bluebell Wood that will immerse visitors in a multicolored, prismatic light experience," according to an official press release.

There is, of course, so much more to see as well.

Tickets to Lightscape are currently on sale right here.