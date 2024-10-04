Fall is officially in the air: The breeze feels crisp. The sun no longer feels like it's trying to harm us. The scent of cinnamon pinecones can be sniffed at every grocery store.

As part of the fall splendor, there's another annual reminder of the season that's back and ready for visitors. The Pumpkin Arch in the Seaport has been installed for the season, and this incredibly Instagrammable installation is worth checking out for free through November 3.

What is a pumpkin arch exactly? Think of a balloon arch but with decorative pumpkins instead of balloons, plus some fall foliage and vines to add to the autumnal energy. You can find it on the Heineken Riverdeck on the north side of Pier 17 in the Seaport. In the background, you'll see the Brooklyn skyline and the East River. If you frame your photograph just right, you can even get the Brooklyn Bridge perfectly aligned in the background.

Photograph: By Sam Popp

As this is the city that never sleeps, you can visit the arch any time of the day. It's open 24/7 for photographs. It's one of the only places in Manhattan where you can snap a photo surrounded by gorgeous gourds without journeying to the outer boroughs or upstate.

The Pumpkin Arch is just one of the fun fall activities happening in the Seaport. Also check out the Seaport Kids x Halloween Block Party on Saturday, October 26, which promises 600 pumpkins for children to decorate, musical entertainment and other Halloween crafts for all ages. In addition, Fall Weekends at Tin Building are on every weekend in October with live music, mulled wine, seasonal beers and ciders during the afternoons.

If you're up for something a little scarier in the neighborhood, we recommend the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour, which highlights true crime tales from what was once known as "the wickedest ward."