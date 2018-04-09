This “TED meets Coachella” festival is returning to Central Park this summer

Its time to start counting the days until you can spend an afternoon baking in the sun in Central Park. One thing you can put on your calendar for this summer is OZY Fest, an annual music-food-speaker festival that's been called “TED meets Coachella”.

Taking place Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22, 2018, this year's fest includes musical acts Common (who's also playing the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! season opener) and Grouplove; performers Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan and Laverne Cox; comedians Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and Michelle Wolf; authors Malcolm Gladwell, Steven Pinker, Roxane Gay and Salman Rushdie; celebrity chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Roy Choi; Jemele Hill (ESPN), Scott Rogowsky (HQ), Martha Stewart and more TBA.

Expect food, music, comedy, illuminated lectures and Scott from HQ Trivia, all in one convenient outdoor pavilion. Tickets are currently on sale for the fest right here.

Vote for your favorite NYC venues in Time Out’s 2018 Love New York Awards