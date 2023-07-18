This weekend's NYC Bodypainting Day will be the last one ever

"I wanted people to take a moment and really celebrate humanity," the event's founder says.

A decade ago when artist Andy Golub began painting on nude people, his public painting events were met with shock from onlookers and arrests (and then dismissals) from the NYPD. As fellow painters wanted to join in, he founded NYC Bodypainting Day as a celebration of art and humanity.

This Sunday, July 23, he'll host the 10th and final edition of NYC Bodypainting Day in Union Square Park's North Plaza from 12-4pm. As the curtain closes on the iconic New York City art event, Golub spoke to Time Out New York to reflect on the past 10 years and preview what's ahead.

Thinking back on the first NYC Bodypainting Day a decade ago at Columbus Circle, Golub describes it as "magical."

"It was this incredible feeling of positivity that spread, and I'd never felt anything like that before. Everybody felt so empowered," Golub recalls.

Over the years, the events moved around the city from Columbus Circle to Washington Square to Times Square and now Union Square Park. Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't stop the outdoor event with models completely nude except for masks.

Photograph: By Victor Mirontschuk

"Since I started doing the bodypainting, New York became more of a naked city than it was at that time," Golub says. "When I first started painting, people were shocked constantly and as time went on people were more chill about it. It wasn’t that big a deal."

Even during dark and divisive political times during the Trump administration, Golub says, the event continued.

"I wanted people to take a moment and really celebrate humanity," he tells Time Out. "I think the event is really about spreading joy and feeling joy. When the political situation may be more difficult, it feels to me like it's more important for us to do what we're doing."

The Artist's Voice

Each year, several dozen models and artists of all shapes, sizes, genders, ethnicities and ages ranging from 20s to 80s come together for the event. The models, fully nude, are covered head to toe in paint (technically theatrical makeup) in ornate designs.

For this weekend's grand finale event on Sunday, July 23, more than 50 models and 40 artists are expected to attend. It's important to Golub to include a wide array of body types—not just the bodies seen on runways.

You don’t have to worry about being different than you are. You just have to be yourself.

"For me, I think of myself as a humanist. I think it goes back to this idea of believing that people are good. If people are good, then you don’t have to worry about being different than you are. You just have to be yourself," says Golub, who founded Human Connection Arts to bring people together in unity, acceptance and love through public art.

He also welcomes a variety of artistic interpretations. This year's theme is The Artist's Voice, encouraging artists to paint what inspires them.

While Golub cherishes NYC Bodypainting Day, he's retiring the event as a way to challenge himself to find new, fresh ways of sharing his artistic message. He's written and directed several plays called Naked Theater and he's in talks to create an event called BodyFest next spring. Plus, he's traveling with fellow painters to Crete in September for a bodypainting event, which will be the 20th worldwide bodypainting show.

Photograph: By Mark Williams

How to Attend NYC Bodypainting Day

As for this weekend, everyone is invited to the final NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square North on Sunday, July 23 from 12-4pm. After four hours of live bodypainting, participants will march through the streets of Greenwich Village, take part in a photo shoot at Washington Square Park, ride a double-decker bus over the Manhattan Bridge and conclude the day with a blow-out after-party in Bushwick. All are invited to the party at Heavy Woods.

Plus, if you want to join in as a model, artist, or volunteer, apply here (all participants must be 18+).