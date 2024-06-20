Little Grenjai first got on our radar with its Thai and American mash-up, the Krapow Smash Burger—a gushed-about item from their summer pop-up days. The smash burger is still one of its most popular bites, so much so that the phrase, “Burger is only available for lunch” is stamped all over its website. And it is no surprise why. Here, the burger is seasoned with chili, basil, and oyster sauce before it's smashed and dressed with a lemongrass and bird’s eye chili giardiniera. One bite, and we were sold. But something tells us that its upcoming collaboration with a local Detrioit-style eatery will have us hooked, too.

This Friday, Little Grenjai is partnering with Ace Pizza for a Thai-meets-Detroit mash-up like no other.

Going on at the pizzeria’s Williamsburg location, the pop-up will include two pizza specials: The Chiangmai Chi Pie and the Grenjai Clam Pie.

Topped with handmade Thai sausage cups, the Chiangmai Chi Pie is a Detrioit-styled pizza lashed with a spicy Chiangmai relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard and dill pickles for a balance of savory and spice. Are you a lover of all things clams and pizza? Try Little Grenjai’s spin on the classic by ordering the Grenjai Clam Pie. Livened up with a drizzle of nam jim—one of Thailand’s classic dipping sauces—this pizza has an added crunch thanks to a topping of chili crunch and Ace’s zesty breadcrumbs. And if you just can’t stand a visit to Little Grenjai without securing its famous burger, chef-owner Trevor Lombaer will be on the grill smashing up patties to fill that void in your heart (and stomach).

As for refreshments, cool off with the rum-forward frozen cocktail, Scorpion Kiss (a blend of rum, gin, and brandy with lemongrass orgeat, exotic fruit juices, and coconut) or a selection of wines by the glass or bottle from wine pop-up, @bardubois.

It all goes down at 3pm, a perfect way to start your summer Friday.