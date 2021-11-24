Tucked away on a quiet stretch of Smith Street in Carroll Gardens is a Thai restaurant that will keep you coming back for more self-inflicted pain. It may not be scientifically proven, but spicy food is addictive—and especially at Ugly Baby. Whether you’re ordering the Laab Ped Udon or the Khao Soi, the servers will warn you over and over to be careful. If not, you’ll go against their advice and end up begging for more of the cooling cucumbers to ward off the heat.
When it comes to Southeast Asian cuisine, there’s so much more than the cartons of pad thai you might order from your go-to delivery restaurants. While Queens still reigns supreme when it comes to “authentic” Thai fare, other neighborhoods including Hell’s Kitchen and the East Village are home to some standout spots showcasing regional dishes. Dig into piquant bowls of khao soi, spicy papaya salads and some of the best dumplings in town at these Thai restaurants in NYC.
