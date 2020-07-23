This winery in the Hamptons has a rosé drive-through

Mover over to-go cocktails.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons has a rosé drive-through that’s perfect for social distancing. It’s open daily 11am-7p, but you’ll have to drive out to Sagaponack in Long Island before rolling down your window and ordering a bottle (or two).

Wölffer actually launched the drive-through in 2017, but in 2020, this concept resonates even more. This time around there’s a premium on a hands-free transaction. You can tap to pay without having to sign for your wines, depending on your payment method. Someone will load your car up with your purchase.

You don’t leave your car but can browse a pink-and-white cart with all the beverages on sale. The Estate Rosé starts at $18 for a bottle but you can also buy cider, pink gin and food such as a caprese salad and bento boxes for children. Sometimes there’s a DJ on hand, too.

The drive-through started back up in April and there’s a bright pink sign directing traffic to a lot where masked employees will take your order. Besides the vineyard’s popular wines, you can also pick other merch like Corkcickle wine tumblers, Kassatex beach blankets, hats and t-shirts.

As bars in New York City face an uphill battle to stay in business, many have pivoted to offering delivery servies and early on during the current crisis, some even offered virtual wine tastings. A popular wine bar in downtown Manhattan just started a pop-up in the Finger Lakes, a premier wine region in the state.

