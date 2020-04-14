These vineyards are setting up virtual wine tastings in New Yorkers’ apartments

There’s never been a better time to drink at home. Bars and restaurants are temporarily selling alcohol to go, some of the city’s best wine shops are delivering to our doorsteps and any booze you may need for your home bar is just a few clicks away.

But for those of us missing a bit of human interaction and the communal draw of clinking glasses, wineries across the country have begun offering us a solution: Local vineyards are now setting up virtual wine tastings in New Yorkers’ apartments, whether they’re sending you a few bottles to drink during an Instagram live story or fielding questions over social media about your favorite Sauvignon Blanc. It’s a great way to feel like you’re enjoying some vino with others while learning a little bit along the way at the same time. To that end, we say, “Cheers!”

The Fingers Lakes region produces some of New York’s best wines, so it’s no surprise that city dwellers often flock upstate to feel like they’ve found their own slice of Napa on the East Coast. While you won’t be enjoying a tasting with a view of Seneca Lake, Lamoreaux Landing is hosting live tastings with its winemaking team at 5pm EST every Thursday on Facebook and Instagram live. You order the “Social Media Happy Hour” collection (by the Friday before) to taste along.

Wine tasting in your apartment takes a DIY turn with RGNY. The North Fork of Long Island vineyard has a few Quarantine Kits—which includes videos for instructions—for home blending sessions, at-home wine tasting kits and even coloring books to go along with your glass of Cabernet Franc. RGNY plans to add more interactive elements but for now, on Friday nights, you can fire off questions as you follow their Instagram stories. Another bonus? They offer free shipping in New York.

We’re not far off from Rosé All Day season, but for a sneak peak, Wölffer Estate out in the Hamptons produces some of our favorite, very easy drinking pink wine. From its wine shop, they’re conducting rosé tastings and their grand cru tastings of popular reds and whites with a video link to winemaker Roman Roth sharing all the tasting notes as you sip in the comforts of your home.

Zugibe’s Wine of the Week vlog takes the pretense out of wine drinking. Need an idea on how to pair some of your favorite takeout foods with a bottle? They’ve got you covered every Wednesday at 6pm EST on YouTube with fun tutorials (the featured wine will also be on sale with a 20% discount for the following week).