This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!

New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!

Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.

The tree, which is about 85 or 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz Family of Glens Falls. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree isn’t always from New York. In past years, it’s hailed from other states in the Northeast and even Canada. Last year, for the first time, it came from Maryland.

After it gets chopped down on November 10, it’ll make its way south to NYC and arrive at Rockefeller Center on the 12th. It’ll be wrapped in 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and crowned with a 900-pound Swarovski star for its debut and lighting on Wednesday, November 30.

Photograph: courtesy of Tishman Speyer | The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

You can catch the lighting from 7 to 10pm on that night and see it lit up through mid-January whether you walk by after seeing the Radio City Christmas Spectacular or skate at The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

At the end of the season, the tree will become its own holiday gift and will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.