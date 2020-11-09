Those mini lawns at Pier 17 are transforming into adorable tiny cabins for winter

The Greens are officially coming back for winter. (Though this time around, they’ll look a lot less green.)

The socially distanced dining destination, which made a splash this summer thanks to its Instagram-ready, reservable mini lawns, announced today that it will be transforming into a new experience for the colder months on Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport.

With the mini lawns back in storage, the rooftop venue will be installing 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins. Each cabin will be able to fit up to 10 guests and will be decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront.

Photograph: Relevent on behalf of The Howard Hughes Corporation

“Our introduction of The Greens this past summer allowed us to create a new reprieve at the Seaport District for locals looking to responsibly socialize and dine outdoors,” said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We’re looking forward to continuing to fill that need for New Yorkers and provide a fun and safe way to enjoy the season as we transform The Greens at Pier 17 into a relaxing upstate getaway downtown.”

In order to comply with current safety protocols, each cabin will be available for guests to reserve for 90-minute slots, and they’ll be thoroughly disinfected between each reservation. Staff are required to wear face masks and there will also be touchless ordering, Molekule air purifiers, hand sanitizers and social distancing signage.

Guests will be able to enjoy seasonally themed dishes and cocktails while looking out on a mountain range sculpture installed on The Rooftop at Pier 17 stage (for the full alpine escape experience.) While the all-day menu will be provided by the on-site rooftop restaurant R17, the cocktails have been created by the newly crowned second best bar in the world Dante. A few of those offerings are the Alpine Negroni (Sipsmith Gin, Genepy, Montana Spruce Roots, Macadamia, Menta) and the Hot Smoked Toddy (Cocao Butter Smoked Whisky Blend, Laphroaig, Manzanilla Sherry, Tempus Fugit Cacao, Ginger, Lemon & Marmalade Cordial, Lapsang Souchon tea.) Food offerings include cozy dishes like cheese fondue and chipotle beef stew.

Photograph: Relevent on behalf of The Howard Hughes Corporation

The cabins will be available for New Yorkers to take an alpine vacation, without leaving Manhattan, starting this Thursday, November 12. Online reservations for the cabins will be available one week in advance by visiting Pier17NY.com, with new reservations released every Monday at 10am beginning November 23.

Want to know what's cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.