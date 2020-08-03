You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

The Greens offers up a lawn you can drink on with a Yeti cooler, an umbrella and lounge chairs.

If it hasn't felt like summer because you've been inside so much this year, The Rooftop at Pier 17 wants to give you a taste of the great outdoors at The Greens.

The popular Seaport District rooftop has set up 28, 14-square-foot mini lawns with cabana-style lounge chairs, umbrellas, Yeti Coolers, USB ports and more that you can reserve this summer.

Each mini lawn is like having your own little slice of suburbia with lawn games you can rent out like bocce ball, cornhole and giant Jenga, and room to stretch out without worrying about being too close to others.

The difference? There will be a 32 feet wide LED screen to watch sports and movies on and incredible food and drink options by R17 that you can get delivered right to your mini-lawn: a salmon and summer squash kebab; a tomato, strawberry and cucumber salad; a crispy organic chicken sandwich; fish and chips; and drinks like frozen jalapeno-watermelon margaritas.

You'll be able to order through your phone via a menu that pops up when you scan a QR code. And yes, there's free WiFi!

The lawns are pretty booked up for the next couple of weeks, but the rooftop's north and south patios are open for dining with a view. Otherwise, The Greens will be open from 11am to 11pm daily, weather permitting of course. Making a reservation is free but there's a $1 booking fee that will be donated to a local civic organization.

“With the launch of The Greens, the Seaport District has created a way for Lower Manhattan to enjoy the perks that our rooftop experience has to offer, while remaining in strict compliance with social-distancing guidelines,” said Saul Scherl, the New York Tri-State Region president of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "When the rooftop is open, public access will also remain available for all visitors as required, which this year includes shaded covered areas. We look forward to welcoming people back to the historic neighborhood this summer, and have made sure that all government guidelines have been put in place to ensure a safe and fun time for all."

