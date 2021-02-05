Thousands of New Yorkers say this was NYC's best snowman this week

We officially have a winner and there’s snow competition.

The epic winter storm that swept through the city earlier this week ended up dumping a whopping 17.2 inches of snow in Central Park by 7am on Tuesday. (That’s enough to put it in the top 20 snow storms to ever hit the city!)

Not surprisingly, that impressive snowfall impacted the city in a number of ways—from shutting down flights out of LGA and JFK and canceling PATH service to producing many, many blizzard selfies. (Not to mention, one massive snow fight)

Over the last week, however, as mounds of snow have managed to stick around for a bit, coating the city’s streets, sidewalks and parks, there’s been another more uplifting result of all that fresh powder: creative, funny and incredibly impressive snowmen that have popped up across the five boroughs.

To highlight some of the city’s best creations, we’ve been hosting a week-long competition on our Instagram to crown New York’s Coolest Snowmen. Of the many chill submissions we received, we put 18 of our favorites up on our Story and let you rate them to determine which one should take home the top hat crown.

So without further ado, here are the winners.

THIRD PLACE

Photograph: Delia Barth

SECOND PLACE

Photograph: @oddballoddity

FIRST PLACE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raissa Theres (@raissa_theresny)

Congratulations, @raissa_theresny on the winning submission! We love our snowmen with a side of civic boosterism.

And since we only get a snowman glut like this every few years or so, here are a bunch more of our favorite ones we saw around the city this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariya Mova (@mariyamova)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmond Lisus (@edmondqushku)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley from Brooklyn (@bk_riley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana (@pholburn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAUREEN | NEW YORK CITY (@sincerelymaureen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Towne🇦🇺 (@towne_star)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abraham Chuang (@nydetour)

