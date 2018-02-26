Tickets for the Brooklyn Museum’s David Bowie exhibit cost as much as $2,500

If you're a Bowie fan (and who isn't?) you're likely counting down the days until the opening of Brooklyn Museum's “David Bowie is,” which will undoubtedly be the year's biggest blockbuster exhibition. But before you go, you might want to check your wallet. The museum has just announced ticket prices for the show, and they ain't cheap.

For starters, the museum is forgoing its usual $16 suggested fee for a mandatory admission of $20 during weekdays and $25 dollars on weekends. But that's for the plebeians who can't afford to avoid the long lines to get in. If you're the impatient sort with money to burn, you might want to check out the special ticketing options with perks, which are listed as follows:

Lightning Bolt Ticket, $35: Let's you skip the line.

Ziggy Stardust Ticket, $85: Let's you skip the line and throws in a copy of the "David Bowie Is" catalog along with a tote bag.

Let’s Dance Ticket, $250: Let's you skip the line and throws in a copy of the "David Bowie is" catalog and tote bag, plus additional merch, including a special vinyl edition LP. Also: a parking pass.

Young Americans Ticket, $750: All of the above, plus a limited-edition print, a pre- or post-visit talk with a Bowie guide and museum membership for one year.

Aladdin Sane Ticket, $2,500: Perfect for, say, a visiting Russian oligarch, this package includes the aforementioned, and also offers private, curator-led tours of the exhibit when the museum is closed to the public. There's also concierge service.

So, something for every price point. David Bowie runs March 2–July 15, and you can purchase ticket packages here. Be sure to consult your financial advisor in advance.

