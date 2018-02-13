  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Tickets to NYC’s original dessert festival go on sale today

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday February 13 2018, 11:07am

Tickets to NYC’s original dessert festival go on sale today
Photograph: Liang Shi

We’ve been waiting for this day. At noon on Tuesday, tickets are going on sale for NYC’s most famous sweets festival, Dessert Goals

Returning for its third year, the festival is moving to a bigger location at Sound River Studios in Long Island City, and it will serve up goodies from more than 20 bakeries in NYC. There will be sessions on March 17, 18, 24 and 25 (which is double the amount of the last iteration). 

This year’s event will have a Spring Disco theme, along with a garden designed specifically for Instagramming your treats. There will also be brand-new desserts creations available only at the festival, including an exclusive Lemon Elderflower Meringue pie from Petee’s Pie Company and unique croissants and pastries from Supermoon Bakehouse.

Tickets cost $17 and can be found here. Admission includes one-and-a-half hours of browsing, but you do have to purchase desserts separately once you’re inside.

Check out all the participants announced so far: 

Supermoon Bakehouse
Lady M
Tipsy Scoop
John & Kira's Chocolates
Macaron Parlour
Petee's Pie Co.
Bar Pa Tea
Salty Road
Sugar Monster Sweets
Mojo Mousse by Johan
Rebecca's Cake Pops
Tiny Kitchen Treats
mochidoki
POP Cake Shop
Bonsai Kakigori
New Territories NYC
Brooklyn Floss
Becky's Bites
Danny Macaroons
Monsoon Sweets

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 650 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest