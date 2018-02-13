Tickets to NYC’s original dessert festival go on sale today

We’ve been waiting for this day. At noon on Tuesday, tickets are going on sale for NYC’s most famous sweets festival, Dessert Goals.

Returning for its third year, the festival is moving to a bigger location at Sound River Studios in Long Island City, and it will serve up goodies from more than 20 bakeries in NYC. There will be sessions on March 17, 18, 24 and 25 (which is double the amount of the last iteration).

This year’s event will have a Spring Disco theme, along with a garden designed specifically for Instagramming your treats. There will also be brand-new desserts creations available only at the festival, including an exclusive Lemon Elderflower Meringue pie from Petee’s Pie Company and unique croissants and pastries from Supermoon Bakehouse.

Tickets cost $17 and can be found here. Admission includes one-and-a-half hours of browsing, but you do have to purchase desserts separately once you’re inside.

Check out all the participants announced so far:

Supermoon Bakehouse

Lady M

Tipsy Scoop

John & Kira's Chocolates

Macaron Parlour

Petee's Pie Co.

Bar Pa Tea

Salty Road

Sugar Monster Sweets

Mojo Mousse by Johan

Rebecca's Cake Pops

Tiny Kitchen Treats

mochidoki

POP Cake Shop

Bonsai Kakigori

New Territories NYC

Brooklyn Floss

Becky's Bites

Danny Macaroons

Monsoon Sweets

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​