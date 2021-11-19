This is why they call it the most wonderful time of the year.

To every cocktail there is a season, and winter sippers are the coziest of them all. Just in time for temperatures to drop, Time Out Market New York has added ten new tipples to its drink menu.

Many of the market’s latest libations nod to its location in Dumbo, Brooklyn. The Jane’s Carousel shares its name with the beautiful attraction right outside in Brooklyn Bridge Park and features Widow Jane bourbon, which has a distillery in nearby Red Hook. The Brooklyn Bramble includes multi-award winning Brooklyn Gin, which is also made locally. And you can sip a vodka-based No Sleep ‘Til… in a photo-op frame emblazoned with the same phrase on the market’s beautiful fifth floor terrace.

Four of the fun new drinks are also available during happy hour, exclusively on Time Out Market's rooftop. Come by Monday through Friday from 4pm–7pm to try a Wild Irish Negroni, Oaxaca Pasión, Dumbo 55 or PJ’s Girl for $8 each. Time Out Market’s cocktails are $14 at all other times, and you can see a full list of the new additions below.

Wild Irish Negroni: Glendalough rose gin, Lillet rouge, Giffard crème de pamplemousse rose liqueur, Campari, rose petals.

No Sleep ‘Til...: Misguided Spirits vodka, St. Agrestis amaro, Mr Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Grady’s Cold Brew concentrate, McClure’s maple syrup.

Brooklyn Bramble: Brooklyn Gin, Sidehill Farm blackberry jam, Giffard cassis noir, lemon juice, Al Wadi rose water.

Island Dreams: Smith & Cross rum, banana purée, Giffard orgeat, lime juice, Bittermens Elemakule Tiki bitters, coconut flake rim.

Dumbo 55: Decoy Cuvée sparkling wine, St. Germain, Combier liqueur d’orange, lemon juice, cranberry juice, Regan’s orange bitters No. 6.

Oaxaca Pasión: Agave de Cortes Joven mezcal, passion fruit purée, house made serrano/hoja santa syrup, lime juice, Tajín salt rim.

Jane’s Carousel: Widow Jane bourbon, house made pomegranate/mint shrub, lemon juice, Regan’s orange bitters No. 6.

Harvest Gimlet: House-infused basil/cucumber vodka, tamarind purée, McClure’s maple syrup, Bittermens winter melon bitters, egg white.

Kings County Cobble: Bertoux brandy, Dewar’s White Label Scotch, Disaronno Originale amaretto, Aperol, lime juice.

PJ’s Girl: Tito’s vodka, St. Germain, Combier liqueur d’orange, apple cider, lime juice, simple syrup.