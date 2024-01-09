New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out Market
Time Out/Ali Garber

Time Out Market New York has four new non-alcoholic cocktails this season

Just in time for Dry January’s spirit-free cheers!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

The dawn of each new year, much like spring’s new blooms and autumn’s crackling back-to-school sensations, arrives with a kind of clean slate vitality—or at least an excuse to resolve this or that, to re-green those thumbs and to break out some cute new boots, respectively. Only the new year, however, celebrated with its inimitable calendar-straddling duality, also carries a kind of mathematical satisfaction and sense of starting over those other moments never rival. 

It all starts with hopes and plans and promises, some unique to you and maybe even locked like a secret, and others ubiquitous and familiar practically the world over. Dry January, commercially known by the portmanteau “Dryanuary,” is the latter, a time when temperance reigns for a flash of 31 days. It’s a month, for some, when no booze is in order, but, as luck would have it, those very tipples, whether they’re called “mock,” “spirit-free,” “non-alcoholic” or “zero-ABV” populate menus all over town. Dumbo’s own Time Out Market New York has added four this 2024 for all your teetotaling toasts. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The “gin” sling – $12

This riff on the intoxicating throwback swaps the hooch with a mix of a faux-gin base, lemon juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters and tonic and tops it with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon wedge. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The new fashioned – $12

An un-boozed whiskey approximation meets simple syrup, bitters, orange and cherry in a recipe that might sound a little familiar. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The apple cider “rum” punch – $12

Apple cider joins orange juice, simple syrup and a simulacra of spiced rum for a comforting pun without the kick. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market New York

The pomegranate margarita – $12

Pomegranate, lime and cranberry juice mingle with simple syrup and a take on tequila for refreshment absent any intoxicant. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.