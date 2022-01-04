Listed as spirit-free, zero-ABV or mocktails, these are the best spots to sip nonalcoholic cocktails in NYC.

Whether you abstain from alcohol year-round, or simply cannot stop talking about Dry January at the beginning of every year, nonalcoholic cocktails—sometimes sectioned on menus as “zero-ABV,” “spirit-free,” “mock-” or “soft cocktails”—have almost reached ubiquity in NYC.

Many otherwise buzzy new openings will offer some dedicated boozeless option, and a few of our most beloved, established drinking destinations continue to craft their un-tipsy sips, too. These are the best places in town to grab a drink, dry or otherwise, from now through next December and beyond.