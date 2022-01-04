New York
Grand Army No Whammies nonalcoholic cocktail
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

NYC's 10 best bars for nonalcoholic cocktails

Listed as spirit-free, zero-ABV or mocktails, these are the best spots to sip nonalcoholic cocktails in NYC.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Whether you abstain from alcohol year-round, or simply cannot stop talking about Dry January at the beginning of every year, nonalcoholic cocktails—sometimes sectioned on menus as “zero-ABV,” “spirit-free,” “mock-” or “soft cocktails”—have almost reached ubiquity in NYC. 

Many otherwise buzzy new openings will offer some dedicated boozeless option, and a few of our most beloved, established drinking destinations continue to craft their un-tipsy sips, too. These are the best places in town to grab a drink, dry or otherwise, from now through next December and beyond. 

NYC's best spots for nonalcoholic cocktails

The (N/A) Mace at Mace
Photograph: Courtesy of Julie Spicy

The (N/A) Mace at Mace

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

Top cocktail spot Mace consistently leads best-of lists for its elaborate creations. It’s titular cocktail mixes Aperol with aquavit, beet juice, orange acid, young Thai coconut cordial and Mace mist. The nonalcoholic take by the same name swaps the lightly boozy, bitter apéritif with zero-ABV Three Spirit livener, which carries a caffeine kick for when you’ve tired of those espresso martinis. ($18.50)

The Gungan at Sunken Harbor Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Lizzie Munro

The Gungan at Sunken Harbor Club

  • Bars
  • Downtown Brooklyn

You might wish to keep your wits about you after the typically long wait to enter Sunken Harbor Club, upstairs from equally lovely (and popular) Gage & Tollner. The nautically appointed bar’s maritime themes abound, including on the menu’s “on dry land" section. Its Gungan includes “very dry pineapple tonic with the fragrance of cardamom.” ($8)

 

The Cos-No at Contento
Photograph: Courtesy of Abraham Zarate

The Cos-No at Contento

  • Restaurants
  • East Harlem

This Peruvian-influenced restaurant pays extra attention to its wine list, counting a sommelier among its founders, and lists six “mindful drinking” selections among its options. The Cos-No is a familiar take on the you-know-what, made with cranberry, passionfruit, lime and canela. ($12.) 

The No Whammies at Grand Army
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

The No Whammies at Grand Army

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

A lot of spots update their menus seasonally, but Grand Army does so with gusto, giving each iteration a sometimes curious theme like cats (not the musical), Nicholas Cage or monster trucks. The latest menu riffs on game shows, and spirit-free tipples include the No Whammies, with N/A spiced rum, hibiscus tea, salted corn, cinnamon, lime and grapefruit. Guess what 80s-era program it’s named for and you’ll win the honor of having your party’s fastest Google finger. ($14) 

The TLC at Dead Rabbit
Photograph: Courtesy of Nicholas Lee Ruiz

The TLC at Dead Rabbit

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Financial District
  • price 2 of 4

Much-lauded Dead Rabbit has accrued numerous awards over its decade in existence downtown. Frequented by locals and tourists alike, its trio of spirit-free bevvies include, of course, a take on it’s fantastic Irish coffee, in addition to the TLC: plum, honey tonic and the citrus-y Seedlip Grove 42, one of the most popular N/A spirits on the market, self-billed as “the world’s first.” ($15)

The Salted Honey Soda at Overstory
Photograph: Courtesy of Peter Marquez

The Salted Honey Soda at Overstory

  • Bars
  • Financial District

Overstory’s 64th-floor, Vanilla Sky-like views (sans the pesky cryonics, unrequited love, or NYC publishing world) are so symphonically stimulating, other intoxicants are rendered optional. The salted honey soda is a much more simple affair, made with soda, an acid blend and a light touch of raw honey. ($14) 

