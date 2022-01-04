Top cocktail spot Mace consistently leads best-of lists for its elaborate creations. It’s titular cocktail mixes Aperol with aquavit, beet juice, orange acid, young Thai coconut cordial and Mace mist. The nonalcoholic take by the same name swaps the lightly boozy, bitter apéritif with zero-ABV Three Spirit livener, which carries a caffeine kick for when you’ve tired of those espresso martinis. ($18.50)
Whether you abstain from alcohol year-round, or simply cannot stop talking about Dry January at the beginning of every year, nonalcoholic cocktails—sometimes sectioned on menus as “zero-ABV,” “spirit-free,” “mock-” or “soft cocktails”—have almost reached ubiquity in NYC.
Many otherwise buzzy new openings will offer some dedicated boozeless option, and a few of our most beloved, established drinking destinations continue to craft their un-tipsy sips, too. These are the best places in town to grab a drink, dry or otherwise, from now through next December and beyond.