Yes, this summer, the very same neighborhood where you usually go to dodge rogue Elmos and raise your blood pressure will become the place you go to get cultured.



The Times Square Alliance is back with its summer program, TSQ Live, New York City’s biggest free performance series and its largest open-air public programming funding the arts.

Taking over the famous square's public plazas—which see a cool 300,000 pedestrians a day—from May 2 through September 2023, the seasonal lineup will include 80-plus free events, from live concerts to DJ sets, stand-up gigs to dance performances from some of the city’s most hallowed halls. We’re talking about cultural institutions like Jazz at Lincoln Center, Pioneer Works, Ailey Extention, The Lot Radio and Carnegie Hall.

This year's programming includes West African dance workshops taught by Ailey Extension instructors, musical performances by jazz outfits like the Curtis Brothers Quartet, Chien Chien Lu and Richie Goods, sets by local DJs curated by Brooklyn-based Rash Bar, and more.

All events are free, for all ages and open to the public. Check out the full 2023 lineup below:

MAY

Tuesday, May 2, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, May 3, 5pm : Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, May 4, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Curtis Brothers Quartet [part of the Tito Puente Centennial Celebration] (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Curtis Brothers Quartet [part of the Tito Puente Centennial Celebration] (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, May 5, 5pm : Dance with Ailey Extension | West African Dance Workshop with Maguette Camara (featuring live drumming) (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with Ailey Extension | West African Dance Workshop with Maguette Camara (featuring live drumming) (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, May 9, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, May 10, 5pm : Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, May 11, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Chien Chien Lu and Richie Goods (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Chien Chien Lu and Richie Goods (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, May 12, 5pm : Dance with Ailey Extension | NY Style Mambo Workshop with Katherine Jimenez (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with Ailey Extension | NY Style Mambo Workshop with Katherine Jimenez (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, May 16, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, May 17, 5pm : Live Music with M Social (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with M Social (Broadway & 43rd St) Tuesday, May 23, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, May 25, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Christopher McBride (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Christopher McBride (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, May 26, 5pm : Dance with Ailey Extension | Zumba Workshop with Jose Ozuna (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with Ailey Extension | Zumba Workshop with Jose Ozuna (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, May 30, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, May 31, 5pm: Live Music with Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine (Broadway & 43rd St)

JUNE

Thursday, June 1, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Charanee Wade (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Charanee Wade (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, June 2, 5pm : Dance with Ailey Extension | Broadway Jazz Workshop with Judine Somerville (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with Ailey Extension | Broadway Jazz Workshop with Judine Somerville (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, June 6, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, June 7, 6pm : Dance with New York Live Arts | /Time: Study III by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Dance with New York Live Arts | /Time: Study III by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, June 8, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Miki Yamanaka (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Miki Yamanaka (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, June 9, 5pm : Live Music with Carnegie Hall | Gregorio Uribe (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Carnegie Hall | Gregorio Uribe (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, June 13, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, June 14, 5pm : Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, June 15, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Dayramir Gonzalez (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Dayramir Gonzalez (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, June 16, 5pm : Live Music with Carnegie Hall | Trio Fadolin (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Carnegie Hall | Trio Fadolin (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, June 27, 5pm : DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Rash Bar (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, June 28, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Fox, Frye & Associates (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Fox, Frye & Associates (Broadway & 43rd St) Friday, June 30, 5pm: Dance with Ailey Extension | Hip-Hop Workshop with TweetBoogie (Broadway & 46th St)

JULY

Tuesday, July 4, 5pm : DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, July 5, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | The Manhattan Review of Unnatural Acts or NYRoCS (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | The Manhattan Review of Unnatural Acts or NYRoCS (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, July 6, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Winard Harper and Jeli Posse (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Winard Harper and Jeli Posse (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, July 7, 6pm : Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, July 11, 5pm : DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, July 12, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Ciarra Black (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Ciarra Black (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, July 13, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Mariel Bildsten Septet (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Mariel Bildsten Septet (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, July 14, 6pm : Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, July 18, 5pm : DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, July 19, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Brent Arnold: Solo Cello & Electronics (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Brent Arnold: Solo Cello & Electronics (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, July 20, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Naledi Masilo [in honor of Nelson Mandela's Birthday Celebration] (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Naledi Masilo [in honor of Nelson Mandela's Birthday Celebration] (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, July 21, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, July 25, 5pm : DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, July 26, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Soless Dialtone (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Soless Dialtone (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, July 27, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Roxy Coss Quartet (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Roxy Coss Quartet (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, July 28, 6pm: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 1, 5pm : DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, August 2, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Issei Herr (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Issei Herr (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, August 3, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Grace Fox Big Band (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Grace Fox Big Band (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, August 4, 6pm : Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, August 8, 5pm : DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Soul Summit (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, August 9, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | Corrine Jasmin (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | Corrine Jasmin (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, August 10, 5pm : Dance with Ailey Extension | Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with Ailey Extension | Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, August 11, 6pm : Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, August 15, 5pm : DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets with Elsewhere (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, August 16, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | The Chutneys (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | The Chutneys (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, August 17, 5pm : Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Simon Moullier Quartet (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Simon Moullier Quartet (Broadway & 46th St) Friday, August 18, 6pm : Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St)

: Live Music on Summer Fridays (Broadway & 46th St) Monday, August 28, 5pm – 9pm : Dance with OTA | OTA Second Annual Vogueing Competition (Broadway & 46th St)

: Dance with OTA | OTA Second Annual Vogueing Competition (Broadway & 46th St) Tuesday, August 29, 5pm : DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St)

: DJ Sets (Broadway & 43rd St) Wednesday, August 30, 5pm : Live Music with Pioneer Works | H x H (Lester St. Louis & Chris Williams) (Broadway & 43rd St)

: Live Music with Pioneer Works | H x H (Lester St. Louis & Chris Williams) (Broadway & 43rd St) Thursday, August 31, 5pm: Live Music with Jazz at Lincoln Center | Endea Owens and the Cookout (Broadway & 46th St)

SEPTEMBER