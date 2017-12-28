Times Square will have the most security ever this New Year’s Eve

The NYPD is hoping New Year's Eve revelers in Times Square are more worried about the lack of accessible restrooms than any outside threats this year.

The department has announced that the center of America’s NYE festivities will receive more security than ever after two separate terror attacks have taken place in the city since Halloween.

Although no credible threats have been made, the department plans to put in place heavy screenings, street closures, counter snipers and specially trained dogs to protect the more than one million people who travel to NYC to ring in the new year. Armed officers and undercover police will also be positioned throughout the crowd to account for any terror threats or mass shooting attempts.

Starting at 11am on Sunday, crosstown traffic will be completely shut down from 37th to 59th Streets between Sixth and Eighth Avenues. That area will also be sealed off with concrete, sand trucks and blocker cars. All 125 parking garages in the zone will be closed and sealed, and there will also be a truck restriction on Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

If you’re planning on heading to Times Square for the night (may god be with you), you should know that backpacks, large bags and umbrellas are all banned. So here’s to hoping for a great new year and that it doesn’t rain on Sunday night.

