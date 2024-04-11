The magical creatures behind Tipsy Scoop—you know, the geniuses who opened NYC's first liquor-infused ice cream "barlour" and introduced us all to boozy frozen treats like Cake Batter Vodka Martini and Mango Margarita Sorbet—are back not only with a brand-new flavor but its first Queens location.

Yes, after bringing its “barlour” brand to Manhattan and Queens, Tipsy Scoop will debut its first Queens location at 38-15 23rd Avenue in Astoria on Saturday, May 4. And, of course, they'll be celebrating the occasion deliciously, with a location-specific opening flavor chosen by their local Instagram followers. While the majority of the franchise's ice cream flavors take inspiration from classic and contemporary cocktail recipes, the new Queens flavor actually honors a classic dessert: in tribute to the neighborhood's vast and vibrant Greek community, the new flavor is a "Boozy Baklava," made with honey vanilla ice cream that's been infused with Bärenjäger Honey Liqueur and mixed with flaky phyllo dough and chopped nuts.

Yes, rather than just being booze "flavored," Tipsy's scoops distinguish themselves by actually having real-deal alcohol in them—back in 2017, CNBC reported that Tipsy Scoop's ice cream was five percent abv, which makes two scoops about the equivalent of one light beer—so these sweets are not for the under-21 crowd.

So make sure you don't forget your I.D. on May 4th or else you won't be able to get into Tipsy Scoop's grand opening party at the new Astoria offshoot. The sweet shindig kicks off at 1pm and you'll want to get there early: the brand will be offering up one-buck-only scoops for the first 25 people in line, with plenty of other giveaways planned for throughout the day. Because, really, what more does a great party need than ice cream and a lot of alcohol?

Get up close and personal with the new Queens special "Boozy Baklava" from Tipsy Scoop below—we're loving the classic Greek-restaurant vibes of that pint container, not to mention the yummy wedges of pistachio-dusted baklava on top: