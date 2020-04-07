Tipsy Scoop is now delivering boozy ice cream kits for virtual cocktail parties

You don’t have to wait until summer to dig into a big bowl of ice cream—boozy ice cream!

Tipsy Scoop, New York’s boozy ice cream “Barlour,” has created special kits ready for delivery to your doorstep with everything you need to create alcohol-infused ice cream cocktails from home. The kits ($59) can be delivered anywhere within the five boroughs or are also available for pick-up from their Brooklyn shop. (FYI There's a $10 delivery charge.)

First, they’ve teamed up with Rosé Mansion to create a “rose all day” offering with everything you need to make the perfect rose-infused ice cream drink. Each rosé kit comes with enough for four drinks and includes: Red Velvet Martini ice cream, Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet, a bottle of Marcel Rosé Wine, a bottle of Quady Electra Red Moscato, a Rosé Mansion wine glass, and toppings for each festive drink like rosé lollipops, sprinkles, gummies, cherries, and more.

On top of that, you can join Tipsy Scoop and Rosé Mansion for a livestream via their Instagram this Friday at 6:30pm to learn how to make the Rosé Mansion cocktails during a virtual ice cream cocktail party.

Next weekend, for Easter, Tipsy Scoop has created a second kit ready for delivery in NYC (or pick-up)— a “Boozy Easter Basket.” The kit includes supplies to make up to four cocktails for your Easter brunch, with Cake Batter Martini ice cream, Strawberry White Sangria Sorbet, a bottle of Tussock Jumper Moscato, a pack of Peeps, four Cadbury Eggs and plastic glassware.

Inside your sweet kit, you'll find printed instructions to properly assemble your Easter Basket cocktail. You can tune in on Easter Sunday, April 12, at 1pm for a step-by-step livestream cocktail party with Tipsy Scoop.