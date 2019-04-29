Tipsy Scoop's Alcohol-Fueled Ice Cream Parlor Is Coming to Williamsburg Next Month

Don't want to pick between going to the bar and getting a scoop of ice cream? You don't have to. A new boozy ice cream "barlour" (bar-ice cream parlor) is headed to Williamsburg this May, joining the growing number of alchohol-infused dessert spots (like one of our favorites in Crown Heights, Butter & Scotch). Tipsy Scoop will open its second location across the bridge on May 11th with special ice cream flights, in addition to flavors like Spiked Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Rhubarb Bourbon, Chocolate Stout + Pretzel and Cake Batter Vodka Martini. Each scoop has around 5% ABV (the equivalent of a light beer) so you won't get crunk from them, but maybe a light buzz does the job anyway. And guess what? On opening day, the first 100 customers on line will receive a $1 single scoop of their seasonal flavor infused with orange bitters, maple syrup and Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon.

Founder, Melissa Tavss of Tipsy Scoop comes from a long line of ice cream makers, dating back to the 1800s (her grandfather was the former President of the Ice Cream Alliance in Great Britain). What started out as a hobby soon blossomed into wholesale and catering with her boozy treats, with locations in Myrtle Beach and Kips Bay.

The new Williamsburg location is slated to be a more "grown-up version" of the Manhattan flagship, outfitted with industrial accents and vintage ice cream parlor charm, with enough room for 16 seated at a time.

And while anyone can come inside for alcohol-free flavors, there will be a bouncer at the door, carding people for a booze-fueled dessert trip. Must have a valid ID that proves your 21+. Looking for more of the best dessert in nyc?

Tipsy Scoop Williamsburg is located at 270 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

View this post on Instagram Bottomless brunch 😏🍦🍹🍧🥂@brazilianfoodie 📸 A post shared by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on Apr 27, 2019 at 9:19am PDT