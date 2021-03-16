To the dismay of New Yorkers, sandwich institution Eisenberg's has indefinitely closed

As far as New York culinary institutions go, Eisenberg's has certainly been at the top of the list since first opening in 1929. And now, the old-school Jewish deli has gone the way of plenty of other restaurants that have had to contend with the devastating repercussions of COVID-19 by reportedly permanently shuttering.

Dishing out old-time Jewish food (matzah ball soup! Egg cream!) and sandwiches for over nine decades right across the street from the Flatiron Building, the destination has been owned by Warren Chiu since 2018.

News of the deli's closure first appeared on Twitter last week, when user Susan Chumsky posted a photo of the storefront featuring a "FOR LEASE" sign in the window.

Grub Street subsequently confirmed that Chiu hasn't been paying rent since before the pandemic and "revenues were down significantly before it as well." According to the deli's official website, the Fifth Avenue location is "temporarily closed." The eatery's San Francisco location, at the Warwick International Hotel, seems to still be in operation.

Saddened by the reported closure, we can't help but think back to the hearty dishes we've devoured at the welcoming sandwich counter throughout the years. From the always-good tuna melt to the egg salad sandwich and a delicious carrot cake, we've had some pretty good culinary moments at the deli. Here's to hoping that, one day, Eisenberg's and its menu of old-school favorites will make a New York comeback.

