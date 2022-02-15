Since March of 2020, New York City's restaurants and bars have demonstrated their resilience by the previously everyday act of maintaining operations. Many opened or expanded outdoor dining and new takeout and delivery options, for example. And happily, the list of new and anticipated openings continues to grow.
Still, the number of businesses that have had to close their doors for good is staggering. This winter's edition of notable NYC closures includes Yuco in the West Village, Sidecar in Park Slope and Michelin-starred Benno in NoMad among others. Many New Yorkers didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to the following establishments, but we think of them fondly.