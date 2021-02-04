New YorkChange city
Scarr's pizza
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

To the surprise of no one, New York is the very best U.S. city for pizza addicts

We've been saying this for years.

Anna Ben Yehuda
We clearly didn't need an official analysis to come to this conclusion but, according to a new study by LawnStarter, New York is actually the very best city in the country for pizza addicts. Duh.

Looking at a variety of different metrics—including the average cost of a slice, total pizza businesses per 100,000 residents, search interest for "pizza delivery" compared to "food delivery" and more—across the 100 biggest cities in the United States on Google Trends, TripAdvisor, AreaVibes and Italy4Real, the company came up with a pretty interesting ranking.

As unsurprising as New York's dominance is, the analysis did give birth to some interesting factoids, including California's near absence from the list as a whole. San Diego (at number 27) is actually the highest ranked Golden State city to make an appearance. Could that, perhaps, have to do with Californians' devotion to dieting and healthy living? They're clearly missing out on the life-changing properties of a perfectly prepared and crispy pie.

Below, we reproduce the top 10 ranking, but feel free to browse through the entire study right here.

Oh, just in case we've ignited a craving for pizza, here are the very best ones you can find in New York right now.

Top 10 best U.S. cities for pizza addicts: 

1. New York

2. Chicago

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

5. Tampa

6. St. Louis

7. Las Vegas

8. Atlanta

9. Cleveland

10. Richmond

