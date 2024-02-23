Top cocktail bar Dutch Kills just opened a new place upstairs named for its ghost

And we channeled the ghost, Debbie, for a Q&A.

Dutch Kills has been one of New York City’s best bars since it opened on the cutting edge of the era’s craft ice and bespoke cocktail movements in 2009. The Time Out New York Best of the City award winner is also said to have been haunted this entire time—haunted, in fact, by the same raven-haired beauty whose smile is captured, frozen forever as she gazes toward the unknown, just out of frame, in a portrait adorning the space.

Last Week, the team opened a second spot named for said spirit: Debbie.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eric Medsker

“Debbie has been rumored to be ever-present in her spectral essence throughout the halls of Dutch Kills since day one,” a press release reads. Dubbed “in her honor” Debbie’s is a live music venue with its own full bar and room for 50 guests just upstairs from Dutch Kills. As below, Debbie’s serves a roster of studiously constructed drinks like the Ballad of Dorothy Parker (another alleged ghost, albeit in Manhattan at the Algonquin Hotel), with gin, sweet vermouth, passionfruit syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and soda water. Unlike the afterlife, where everyone’s expected, Debbie’s does not accept reservations.

Time Out New York reached Debbie the ghost via email through a representative to learn more about her spectral presence.

Time Out New York: Why have you chosen to haunt 27-24 Jackson Avenue in Queens?

Debbie: I wanted to be part of an amazing selection of spirits.

Time Out New York: Is a bar a good place to haunt and/or be a ghost?

Debbie: Definitely. Endless opportunities to possess different people.

Time Out New York: I'm aware of the angel's share, but I've never heard of a ghost's share: Are you able to enjoy libations?

Debbie: Yes. The bartenders have been leaving a sacrificial cocktail for me in front of the same bar stool at the end of every shift since day one. The ice goes a long way.

Time Out New York: What is the wildest thing you have ever seen as a ghost at the bar(s)?

Debbie: If I were to answer this question honestly, then [bar owner] Richard Boccato would be in serious legal trouble.

Time Out New York: How would you like people to react if they see you at the bar(s)?

Debbie: Don’t look into my eyes.

Time Out New York: How have the other ghosts in your afterlife reacted to your being commemorated as the upstairs bar's namesake?

Debbie: I was personally congratulated by Harry MacElhone, Diamond Jim Brady, and Mary Pickford.

Debbie’s is located at 27-24 Jackson Avenue in Queens. It is open Thursday-Sunday, and also available for private parties.