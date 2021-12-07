Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2021 Best of the City award winners

As the saying goes: “New York is back!” While that statement may have become a bit of a cliché over the last 12 months, there’s no denying that a sense of revitalization, reawakening and return could be found across the five boroughs this year. As vaccines rolled out and bars and dance floors finally reopened, the city got a certain energy and excitement back that has been heartwarming to see. Not surprisingly, New Yorkers have eagerly returned to the city’s world-class restaurants, museums, cultural institutions, galleries and clubs. Once there, they were met by plenty of mind-bending innovation, creativity and can-do spirit. For this year’s Best of the City Awards, we wanted to highlight some of that local brilliance—from speakeasy comedy clubs to bars hidden in the subway and life-changing theatre. Want to feel pretty great about the city you live in? Read on...



