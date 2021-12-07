Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2021 Best of the City award winners

Kochi was one of NYC's most excellent new restaurants when it opened with cuisine inspired by the Korean royal court in 2019. Its November launch date, however, kept it off of most of that year’s best of lists. But it kept serving chef Sungchul Shim’s excellent tasting menu outdoors throughout the trying months that followed, eventually earning a 2021 Michelin star. It still has a fantastic tasting menu that includes courses like charcoal grilled Spanish mackerel, braised short rib and bibimbap outside and in its small but lively open kitchen-facing dining room.
As the saying goes: “New York is back!” While that statement may have become a bit of a cliché over the last 12 months, there’s no denying that a sense of revitalization, reawakening and return could be found across the five boroughs this year. As vaccines rolled out and bars and dance floors finally reopened, the city got a certain energy and excitement back that has been heartwarming to see. Not surprisingly, New Yorkers have eagerly returned to the city’s world-class restaurants, museums, cultural institutions, galleries and clubs. Once there, they were met by plenty of mind-bending innovation, creativity and can-do spirit. For this year’s Best of the City Awards, we wanted to highlight some of that local brilliance—from speakeasy comedy clubs to bars hidden in the subway and life-changing theatre. Want to feel pretty great about the city you live in? Read on...
