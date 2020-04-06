Tracking data shows NYC is worse at social distancing than Italy and Spain

New Yorkers aren't great at staying home, at least not compared to hard-hit Italians and Spaniards, according to tracking data released by Google on Friday.

In New York state, foot traffic was down 68 percent at transit stations and 47 percent at parks as of March 29, in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, compared to 88 and 89 percent in Spain and 90 and 87 percent in Italy, respectively.

That's despite there being a total of 4,159 deaths—at least across the five boroughs—to date.

New Yorkers increased time at home by 16 percent, whereas Spain and Italy increased their time in residential areas by more than 20 percent. It should also be noted that time spent at workplaces only decreased in New York by 46 percent, while in the two European countries it dropped by over 60 percent.

The borough that seemingly followed social distancing rules the most was Manhattan with a drop of about 80 percent in subway/transit and park visits. Brooklyn and Queens lagged behind with drops of 63 percent and 55 percent and 75 percent and 52 percent, respectively.

Seeing that people are still crowding dog parks and playgrounds, Governor Andrew Cuomo recently closed those down to the public.

And if you're wondering, the insights in these reports are anonymously sent by users who have the Location History setting turned on. You can choose to turn it on or off at any time from your Google Account and can delete location history data from your timeline.